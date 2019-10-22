World Briefs: 2 Thais, Frenchman in Bali drug cases

2 Thais, Frenchman in Bali drug cases

DENPASAR • Two Thai women and a Frenchman could face the death penalty after they were caught smuggling drugs into Bali, the Indonesian island's Customs agency said yesterday.

Airport officials found nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine hidden under the clothes of the Thai nationals - Kasarin Khamkhao and Sanicha Maneetes.

Separately, Frenchman Olivier Jover was arrested after a package containing some 22.5g of cocaine arrived at the Bali airport with his address on it. He faces a long jail term or the death penalty.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tornado hits Dallas, disrupts power

ATLANTA • A tornado ploughed through parts of northern Dallas late on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 175,000 homes and businesses and delaying flights at regional airports, officials said.

Emergency responders and the Dallas Morning News newspaper said no injuries or deaths had been reported.

REUTERS

Assange tells judge he cannot think properly

LONDON • A mumbling Julian Assange told a London judge that he did not understand a court proceeding yesterday as the WikiLeaks founder complained that his isolation in a British prison since April made it hard to fight the United States extradition case against him.

The US government has charged him with endangering national security.

BLOOMBERG