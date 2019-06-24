World Briefs: 19 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake

19 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake

CHENGDU • At least 19 people were confirmed injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Gongxian county in south-west China's Sichuan province last Saturday, local authorities said yesterday.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals for treatment. None of them are in critical condition.

The quake struck at 10.29pm on Saturday at a depth of 10km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

XINHUA, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan rail mayhem: The slug did it

TOKYO • A slug has been blamed for a blackout that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in Japan, the railway operator said yesterday.

The power failed on a couple of lines serving southern Japan operated by Kyushu Railway, known as JR Kyushu, on May 30.

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-minister questioned over Malaysian land deals

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein showed up yesterday at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for questioning on land swop deals involving his former ministry.

"I will give full cooperation, without fear or favour. I have nothing to hide, so let's get to the bottom of this," he told reporters who had been waiting for his arrival.

The land swop contracts, which went back several decades, were about ministry land in good locations near big cities that was handed to private companies, in exchange for the construction of military camps in remote areas.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK