World Briefs: 13 killed, many hurt in Philippine truck crash

13 killed, many hurt in Philippine truck crash

MANILA • Thirteen people, including a bride-to-be and two children, were killed last Saturday after they attended a traditional pre-wedding ceremony, when the truck they were riding in rolled over on a mountain road, police said yesterday.

The dump truck was carrying 53 passengers in Camarines Sur province. It lost control on the highway, injuring dozens of others, said San Fernando police investigator Victor Quinao.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Earthquake hits New Zealand's Alpine Fault

WELLINGTON • A 5.5-magnitude quake rocked New Zealand's Alpine Fault yesterday, triggering a warning by earthquake monitoring service GeoNet.

The quake hit at 3.24am local time and was largely felt in Queenstown and Wanaka as well as surrounding areas, GeoNet said in a statement.

No damage has been reported so far. However, six aftershocks higher than a magnitude 3.0 have been recorded since.

GeoNet said it will monitor the situation closely.

DPA

Sagrada Familia gets permit after 137 years

BARCELONA • Construction of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia started 137 years ago, but the emblematic basilica secured a building permit only last Friday.

The Spanish seaside city council awarded the licence to a committee in charge of finishing construction of the Catholic church for €4.6 million (S$7.1 million), said Ms Janet Sanz, who is in charge of urban planning.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE