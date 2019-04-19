World Briefs: 13 killed in Congo boat sinking

13 killed in Congo boat sinking

KALEHE (Democratic Republic of Congo) • Thirteen people are dead and 142 are still missing after a passenger boat sank this week in Lake Kivu in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the President said yesterday.

President Felix Tshisekedi told reporters near the site of the accident in South Kivu province that 37 passengers had been rescued. Local fishermen were searching for the missing. A day of mourning has been declared today.

REUTERS

Britain to check ages of online porn users

LONDON • Britain in July is set to become the first country in the world to introduce age verification to access online pornography, the government said on Wednesday.

The new law, which comes into force on July 15, will require commercial providers of Internet pornography to check on users' ages to ensure that they are 18 and above.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Florida teen may have kept online journal

NEW YORK • The Florida teenager whose purported fascination with the 1999 Columbine school massacre sparked a massive hunt for her this week appears to have kept an online journal peppered with violent imagery and awash in despair, anger and suicidal thoughts.

An online journal written by someone who identified herself as "Sol Pais" - the teenager who the authorities said was found dead on Wednesday - included entries alluding to "plans" that would lead to the author's death, though they did not describe specific threats against others.

Law enforcement has not confirmed Pais is the author of the journal.

REUTERS