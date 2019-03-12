World Briefs: $128,000 raised for maid with cancer

$128,000 raised for maid with cancer

HONG KONG • A crowdfunding campaign for a Filipino domestic worker reportedly fired after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer had raised more than HK$735,000 (S$128,000) by yesterday morning for her medical treatment.

The domestic worker was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer last month. DPA

Prepare for next flu pandemic: WHO

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday launched a new strategy to protect people worldwide over the next decade against the threat of influenza, warning that new pandemics are "inevitable".

WHO's 2019-2030 strategy, aims to prevent seasonal influenza, control the virus' spread from animals to humans and prepare for the next pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan to fund Sri Lanka rail system

COLOMBO • Japan's overseas development agency said yesterday it has agreed to lend funds for a new US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) light rail system for Sri Lanka's congested capital Colombo.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency said it signed an agreement to provide a loan of 30.04 billion yen (S$370 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE