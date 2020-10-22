World Briefs: 11 killed in Afghan stampede for visa

11 killed in Afghan stampede for visa

JALALABAD (Afghanistan) • At least 11 women were killed yesterday in a stampede at an Afghan football stadium where thousands had gathered to apply for visas at a nearby Pakistan consulate, officials said.

Many people were trampled at the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, with 10 women and three men injured, the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told reporters.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bolivians protest over likely election result

LA PAZ • Hundreds of Bolivians have protested against the impending election win of Mr Luis Arce, as the slow official count appeared set to confirm the leftist as their next president.

Exit polls suggested Mr Arce, 57, an economist from the Movement for Socialism and heir to former president Evo Morales, had beaten centrist former leader Carlos Mesa in Sunday's polls by a wide enough margin to avoid a second-round run-off.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Air pollution killed 476,000 newborns

WASHINGTON • Air pollution killed 476,000 newborns last year, with the biggest hot spots in India and sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new global study.

More than 116,000 Indian infants died from air pollution in the first month of life and the figure was 236,000 in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the State of Global Air 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE