World Briefs: 1.1 billion struggle to stay cool as earth warms

1.1 billion struggle to stay cool as earth warms

OSLO • More than a billion people are at risk from a lack of air-conditioning and refrigeration to keep them cool and to preserve food and medicine as global warming brings more high temperatures, a study yesterday said.

About 1.1 billion people in Asia, Africa and Latin America, including 470 million in rural areas, face such risks, said a report by the non-profit Sustainable Energy for All group.

REUTERS

Turkey clears journalist of espionage charges

ISTANBUL • An Istanbul court yesterday acquitted one of Turkey's most prominent political journalists in a long-running case on espionage charges.

Mr Erdem Gul, Ankara bureau chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily, was acquitted by the Istanbul criminal court. He had in 2016 been sentenced to five years in jail for revealing state secrets over a story that alleged Turkish secret services sought to deliver arms to Syria rebels.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turnbull's support at two-year high

SYDNEY • Support for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is at a two-year high, an opinion poll showed yesterday, in a boost for the centre-right government ahead of by-elections at the end of this month.

The last Newspoll before the July 28 by-elections showed his personal popularity at 48 per cent, its highest since the 2016 general election.

REUTERS