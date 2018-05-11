World Briefs: 104-year-old Aussie scientist ends life

104-year-old Aussie scientist ends life

GENEVA • A 104-year-old Australian scientist who travelled to Switzerland to end his life committed assisted suicide yesterday, a Swiss foundation said.

Dr David Goodall did not have a terminal illness but said his quality of life had deteriorated significantly and that he wanted to die. The ecologist "died peacefully" in Basel at 1030 GMT (6.30pm Singapore time) from an infusion of Nembutal, a barbiturate, at the Life Cycle clinic, tweeted Mr Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International.

Kenya dam bursts, flood kills dozens

SOLAI (Kenya) • The death toll from flooding caused by a burst dam wall in Kenya's Rift Valley rose to 47 yesterday and could go higher as more bodies are pulled from the mud, the local police chief said.

"So far, it is 47 dead. We are still on the ground," Mr Japheth Kioko, the police chief for Rongai division, said by telephone.

The dam, situated on top of a hill 190km north-west of Nairobi, burst on Wednesday after weeks of torrential rain, sending water smashing into two villages.

5 ISIS leaders nabbed, says Trump

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump said yesterday that five "most wanted" leaders of the Islamic States in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the extremist group by Iraq.

"Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details. Iraq had described the captured ISIS commanders as "some of the most wanted" leaders of the group. The list did not include ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Deadline set for govt talks in Italy

ROME • Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement until Sunday to tell him whether their talks on a coalition deal have been successful, a source at the presidential palace said.

The two groups, which are hostile to European Union budget restrictions, entered into negotiations on Wednesday just as a swift return to the polls looked inevitable after nine weeks of stalemate following an inconclusive election.

