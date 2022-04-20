World Bank president Malpass calls for release of food from large global stockpiles

The price of blueberries displayed in a fruit and vegetable market stall in Walthamstow, east London, on Feb 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
13 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday (April 20) called for the release of food from large global stockpiles to help address the worsening food insecurity crisis that has been exacerbated spiking prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Malpass welcomed moves by India to sell food from its stockpiles and said similar steps by advanced economies would be helpful in adding to available supplies.

He said he expected the current food security crisis to last at least months and perhaps into next year.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Russia's war in Ukraine to blame for worsening global food insecurity: Yellen
IMF, World Bank, WFP and WTO urge coordinated action on food security

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top