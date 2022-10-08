World Bank has spent $21b on fossil fuel projects since Paris deal: Report

WASHINGTON - The World Bank has pumped US$14.8 billion (S$21.2 billion) into fossil fuel projects globally in the period following the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord, a report said.

Though it pledged in 2018 to end financing for upstream oil and gas, and direct funding had declined, the move failed to include indirect financing, according to the report compiled by a coalition of NGOs called The Big Shift Global.

It comes amid growing pressure on US President Joe Biden to fire World Bank chief David Malpass, a Trump appointee who has dodged questions about the reality of human-driven climate change.

"Each time the World Bank invests in another fossil fuel project, it fuels more climate disaster," said Ms Sophie Richmond of Big Shift. "There is no justification for using taxpayers' money to exacerbate the climate crisis."

One of the main ways the bank continued to fund fossil fuels was by exploiting a "major loophole" by lending to intermediaries and by acting as a guarantor in case a country did not meet its obligations, the report said.

Under the 2015 Paris deal, world leaders committed to limiting long-term warming to 1.5 deg C to avert devastating outcomes for the planet's future habitability.

The biggest project listed in the report was the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline in Azerbaijan, funded in 2018 to the tune of US$1.1 billion, with the World Bank acting as guarantor.

"It serves to perpetuate ongoing use of fossil gas in Europe," the report said, noting that while the pipeline may increase gas export revenues, market volatility makes it an unreliable source of income.

The World Bank Group's own assessment stated that the project was "expected to have potentially significant adverse social and environmental impacts that are diverse, irreversible or unprecedented" - but it gave the green light anyway.

The report's authors rejected the bank's treatment of natural gas as a "bridge" between fossil fuels and renewable energy, saying this crowded out needed investments in clean energy.

The World Bank said in a statement: "We dispute the findings of the report. It makes inaccurate assumptions about the World Bank Group's lending. In fiscal year 2022, the Bank Group delivered a record US$31.7 billion for climate-related investments, to help communities around the world respond to the climate crisis, and build a safer and cleaner future."

A separate report published by Oxfam earlier this week said the World Bank "supplies very little evidence to support its claims about the amount of climate finance it provides", leaving the public to take its figures "on faith".

AFP