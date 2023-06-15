Workers resisting the office grind are suddenly lonely at home

NEW YORK – Three years after the Covid-19 pandemic closed down offices around the world, the remote-work revolution has morphed into a tug of war between frustrated bosses and fed-up staff.

While workers do not want to give up flexibility, leaders want teams back to boost collaboration and avoid a productivity slump.

The impasse is the latest phase in a high-stakes battle that is putting careers, profits – and mental health – on the line. It is also prompting conversations about how to move beyond binary debates over “working from home” and “return to the office”.

Some executives are losing patience with remote and hybrid working.

“Things changed over the course of the pandemic,” said Mr Martin Sorrell, founder of WPP and chairman of S4 Capital, who has performed an about-turn on the issue.

“At the beginning, it worked well. Then the productivity levels and enthusiasm waned a bit and the lack of engagement on a face-to-face basis was an issue,” he said in an interview.

Mr Sorrell, whose company employs almost 9,000 people in 32 countries, now fears that corporate culture is being eroded as workers stay at home.

“If you are paying people to look at a screen, they’ll end up going to the highest bidder. There’s no glue,” he said.

They’d rather quit

Corporate return-to-office mandates are multiplying, and they are coming with extras.

Google last week told staff to head into the office three days per week, with attendance to be taken into account during performance reviews. A union representing staff quickly pushed back against the ruling.

IBM’s chief executive warned that it is harder to get promoted if you are not in the office, which his company requires three times a week.