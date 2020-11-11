Collins Dictionary has selected "lockdown" as the Word of the Year in 2020 because it has become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world. Other new words that made it to the online edition of the English dictionary include "BLM", "TikToker" and "Mukbang".
Sign of times
Word of year is 'lockdown'
- Published39 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 11, 2020, with the headline 'Word of year is 'lockdown''. Print Edition | Subscribe
