Sign of times

Word of year is 'lockdown'

  • Published
    39 min ago

Collins Dictionary has selected "lockdown" as the Word of the Year in 2020 because it has become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world. Other new words that made it to the online edition of the English dictionary include "BLM", "TikToker" and "Mukbang".

November 11, 2020
Topics: 