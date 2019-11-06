Women-oriented Sahara Desert trek

Women taking part in the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc" on Monday in the Erg Chebbi near Merzouga in Morocco.

The Rose Trip Maroc is a women-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara Desert using only a compass, a map and a topographical reporter.

The Rose Trip is not about speed, but about being able to understand and interpret the desert surroundings to successfully navigate to the finish line.

With minimum environmental impact, participants hike with a 60-litre backpack into which they put their own trash and any other trash that they can collect on their way through the dunes.