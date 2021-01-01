Winter wonderland

COOL CREATIONS: Illuminated ice sculptures at the Changchun Ice-Snow Grand World, a 1.38 million sq m park, which opened last month in Changchun in China’s Jilin province. The buildings, a mix of the East and West, are carved out of ice and snow. This annual winter showcase usually lasts for about two months. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2021, with the headline 'Winter wonderland'. Print Edition | Subscribe
