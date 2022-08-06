Wildlife more at risk than previously realised: Study

LONDON • The world's wildlife may be in more trouble than scientists have so far reported, research published on Thursday suggests.

While scientists have assessed the status of more than 147,000 plant and animals, there are thousands of species considered too "data deficient" for a full assessment. As a result, those species have not been included in the listing of threatened or endangered species, updated each year by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Among the underassessed species are the ocean's toothy predator, the killer whale, the pink fairy armadillo of Argentina and nearly 200 bat species.

But in some cases, that lack of data itself is a red flag, suggesting the species may be hard to find because its population has declined, according to a team of international scientists who used data on environmental conditions and human threats to map patterns of extinction threat among assessed species.

The IUCN has nearly 150,000 entries on its Red List for threatened species, including some 41,000 species threatened with extinction. These include 41 per cent of amphibians, 38 per cent of sharks and rays, 33 per cent of reef-building corals, 27 per cent of mammals and 13 per cent of birds.

The team had looked at the 7,699 underassessed species, and estimated that 56 per cent were facing conditions that likely put them also at risk of extinction, said the study, published in the journal Communications Biology. That is double the 28 per cent of global species classified as threatened by the IUCN.

There are millions more plant and animal species that have never been looked at by the IUCN, and scientists estimate that a million of them are threatened with extinction, according to a 2019 report by the UN's Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Of the imperilled "data deficient" plants and animals, many "are small-ranged species in remote places", with many in central Africa, Madagascar and South Asia, said study author Jan Borgelt, an ecologist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

The state of nature "could be worse than we realise if these predictions are true", he said.

Worst off are likely the underassessed amphibians, with about 85 per cent said to be threatened, according to the study.

Studies such as this "highlight where conservation resources should be allocated", said ecologist Pamela Gonzalez del Pliego at the University of Evora in Portugal who was not involved in the research.

