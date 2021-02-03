Wildfire in Perth ravages 59 homes amid virus lockdown

PERTH • A wildfire on the fringes of Australia's fourth largest city Perth has destroyed many homes and forced emergency evacuations, just days after the west coast city entered a coronavirus lockdown.

Firefighters are battling the out-of-control bush fire on the city's eastern fringes, where several properties are ablaze and several fields have been blackened.

Smoke from the fires sent ash falling in the Perth city centre, around 30km away.

Firefighters were said to be working in "extremely volatile" conditions, with temperatures set to hit 37 deg C.

"The fire is currently 7,000ha in size, with the perimeter of around 75km," Department of Fire and Emergency Services deputy commissioner Craig Waters said yesterday.

Strong winds overnight forced significant numbers of residents to flee, with hundreds expected at evacuation centres, Mr Waters said. Local residents said they were woken by emergency alerts in the earlier hours of yesterday.

The wildfire has so far destroyed at least 59 homes.

One firefighter was recovering in hospital from smoke inhalation but there were no other reports of injuries, local mayor Kevin Bailey said.

Perth has been in a five-day lockdown after a coronavirus infection was detected on Sunday. But yesterday was the state's second straight day with no new infections, allaying fears of a fresh outbreak.

"Right now, Western Australia is battling two different kinds of emergencies, a dangerous fire emergency and a Covid-19 lockdown emergency," Premier Mark McGowan told media.

Under the lockdown, around two million residents of the city, along with residents of nearby Peel and South West regions, must stay at home.

The authorities believe the infected case, a hotel security guard, contracted the British strain of the coronavirus from a returned traveller quarantining in a hotel in Perth.

Western Australia was spared the brunt of Australia's devastating 2019-2020 climate change-fuelled wildfires, which mostly ravaged the country's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria.

