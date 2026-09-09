Straitstimes.com header logo

Why this small Dutch town is teaching Adolescence in school

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gijs Korenblik, a teacher in Warnsveld, the Netherlands, shows a scene from Adolescence in class on May 7.

Gijs Korenblik, a teacher in Warnsveld, the Netherlands, shows a scene from Adolescence in class on May 7.

PHOTO: ILVY NJIOKIKTJIEN/NYTIMES

Koba Ryckewaert

  • A Dutch teacher uses the Netflix series Adolescence to teach high school students about online misogyny, bullying and masculinity to encourage open discussions and challenge harmful stereotypes.
  • The "manosphere", an online network promoting misogynistic views, influences many boys.
  • Experts debate the use of Adolescence as a teaching tool, with some warning it may alienate boys, while others praise its role in raising awareness and promoting thoughtful conversation.

AI generated

WARNSVELD, the Netherlands – “What makes a man a man?”

Gijs Korenblik, a social studies teacher in Warnsveld, a small town in eastern Netherlands, posed the question one day to his high school students. “It’s a difficult question, even for adults,” the teacher conceded.

See more on

Netherlands

Education and schools

Streaming - music/video/content

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.