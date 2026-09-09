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Why this small Dutch town is teaching Adolescence in school

Gijs Korenblik, a teacher in Warnsveld, the Netherlands, shows a scene from Adolescence in class on May 7.

WARNSVELD, the Netherlands – “What makes a man a man?”

Gijs Korenblik, a social studies teacher in Warnsveld, a small town in eastern Netherlands, posed the question one day to his high school students. “It’s a difficult question, even for adults,” the teacher conceded.