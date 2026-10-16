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Why one of the world’s greatest mathematicians is on a ‘war footing’

Terence Tao was among 25 Fields Medal winners who signed a joint letter on Sept 11, warning that AI companies’ rush to solve famous unsolved problems risks causing lasting harm to the field.

LOS ANGELES – Terence Tao is typically described as one of the world’s greatest living mathematicians, but right now, he is doing very little math.

“I’m on a war footing,” he said while grabbing coffee during a two-day math workshop at UCLA that was rife with talk about the existential crisis that artificial intelligence has created in his field.