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Why one of the world’s greatest mathematicians is on a ‘war footing’

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Terence Tao was among 25 Fields Medal winners who signed a joint letter on Sept 11, warning that AI companies’ rush to solve famous unsolved problems risks causing lasting harm to the field.

Terence Tao was among 25 Fields Medal winners who signed a joint letter on Sept 11, warning that AI companies’ rush to solve famous unsolved problems risks causing lasting harm to the field.

PHOTO: ARIANA DREHSLER/NYTIMES

Elisabeth Bumiller

  • Terence Tao says AI has put mathematics on a “war footing” after OpenAI claimed major breakthroughs, including the Navier-Stokes problem, and released over 350 findings across many fields.
  • He says the rush is hurting young mathematicians, who may lose years of work, and fears AI is being used mainly to test models rather than help science.
  • Tao and other mathematicians want math education to change, with more human-centred training, stronger oral defences, and greater use of AI for creativity and new patterns.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES – Terence Tao is typically described as one of the world’s greatest living mathematicians, but right now, he is doing very little math.

“I’m on a war footing,” he said while grabbing coffee during a two-day math workshop at UCLA that was rife with talk about the existential crisis that artificial intelligence has created in his field.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.