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Why my conversations with ‘ChatGPT for Teens’ made me very worried

A new mode on ChatGPT for Teens includes a study tool, but it still does a user’s homework.

NEW YORK – I recently gathered a set of mathematics problems, chemical equations and essay prompts and, as many students do today, fired up a web browser to ask ChatGPT for help with homework.

I wasn’t going back to school. I was testing ChatGPT for Teens, a new version of the chatbot by OpenAI to address mounting concerns over the potential harms of artificial intelligence on education and younger people’s health.