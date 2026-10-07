Why my conversations with ‘ChatGPT for Teens’ made me very worried
Brian X. Chen
- OpenAI launched “ChatGPT for Teens” to protect 13- to 17-year-olds from self-harm, violence and other risks, while also helping with homework.
- A New York Times test found the chatbot still gave direct answers, helped write essays and missed some suicide warnings before reacting properly later.
- Common Sense Media said safety tools failed in tests, with no parent alerts and weak crisis support, and urged OpenAI to pause the feature.
AI generated
NEW YORK – I recently gathered a set of mathematics problems, chemical equations and essay prompts and, as many students do today, fired up a web browser to ask ChatGPT for help with homework.
I wasn’t going back to school. I was testing ChatGPT for Teens, a new version of the chatbot by OpenAI to address mounting concerns over the potential harms of artificial intelligence on education and younger people’s health.