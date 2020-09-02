WHO urges govts to engage protesters in dialogue

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged governments to engage with people rallying against Covid-19 restrictions and to listen to their concerns, but stressed that protesters needed to understand the virus is dangerous.

When asked about recent rallies in a number of countries against coronavirus restrictions, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was important to "listen to what people are asking, what people are saying".

"We should engage in an honest dialogue," he told reporters on Monday, stressing though that demonstrators have a responsibility to ensure protests are safe.

"The virus is real. It is dangerous. It moves fast and it kills," he said, and insisted that "we have to do everything to protect ourselves and to protect others".

German police last Saturday halted a Berlin march by tens of thousands of people opposed to coronavirus restrictions, in the biggest of several European protests against face mask rules and other anti-virus curbs.

Several hundred of the Berlin protesters then broke through barriers and a police cordon to storm Germany's Parliament, in a move German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned as "shameful".

Speaking about the broader protests, WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said "epidemics and emergencies create strong emotions, and acceptance of measures is always very, very tough".

"It is really important that governments don't overreact to people protesting against measures," he told the virtual briefing. "The real important thing to do is to enter into a dialogue with groups."

While acknowledging the importance of allowing different viewpoints to be heard, Dr Tedros took issue with the opinions voiced by some that high death rates were not really a concern if it is mainly the elderly who are dying.

"Accepting someone to die because of age is moral bankruptcy at its highest, and we shouldn't allow our society to behave this way."

Dr Tedros also voiced understanding for the growing frustration felt by people as they continue to have to deal with restrictions eight months into the pandemic.

The United Nations health agency, he stressed, "fully supports efforts to reopen economies and societies... but we want to see it done safely".

