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Who should be held responsible when AI goes rogue?

The debate over liability exploded after companies ran tests in which AI agents broke out of testing environments and breached other companies.

WASHINGTON – In recent weeks, an unlikely coalition has assembled around a simple idea: Artificial intelligence companies should be held legally responsible when their systems go rogue.

In a series of escalating attacks reported since July, AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic and others have hacked companies and even meddled with government websites, all without the knowledge of their creators.