WHO: Pandemic could end if global vaccinations rise this year

NEW YORK • World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has a New Year resolution for the world: vaccinating 70 per cent of people in all countries by the middle of this year in order to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued last Thursday, Dr Tedros noted that while there was a still a long way to go before Covid-19 was reined in, there were now many new tools to prevent and treat the disease.

In particular, he noted the administration of over 8.5 billion vaccine doses globally, which have saved millions of lives, as cause for cheer.

However, he warned that "narrow nationalism and vaccine hoarding by some countries have undermined equity, and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of the Omicron variant".

"And the longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic."

Coupled with the need for more vaccinations, Dr Tedros called for governments to continue using tailored public health and social measures, including testing, sequencing and reporting of variants by all countries without fear of punitive measures.

He also urged people to play their part by using face masks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds and meeting in outdoor environments or well-ventilated indoor spaces when possible.

The WHO chief also cautioned that apart from the death and disease caused by Covid-19, the pandemic has threatened two decades of progress on health.

In this regard, he cited the millions of people who have missed out on routine vaccinations, services for family planning and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases as among the casualties of the coronavirus.

Also on Dr Tedros' wish list for this year was a stronger global framework for health security.

"In 2022, countries will start negotiating a global pandemic accord to strengthen the governance, financing, and systems and tools the world needs to prevent, prepare for, detect and respond rapidly to epidemics and pandemics," he said in his New Year message.

He also urged countries to invest in stronger primary healthcare as the foundation of universal health coverage.

Elaborating on this resolution, Dr Tedros said: "Covid-19 has demonstrated that when health is at risk, everything is at risk.

"As we enter the third year of this pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together."

Meanwhile, British Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a news article published yesterday that new restrictions in England to slow the spread of Covid-19 will only be introduced as a last resort, stressing that although hospitalisations were rising, the number of patients in intensive care was stable.

That was despite the fact that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the United Kingdom has sent infections to record highs, with close to 190,000 new cases reported last Friday.

In India, officials and medical experts fear that the Omicron variant might fuel a third wave of the disease in the country.

Data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial centre Mumbai and Kolkata in the east, are seeing some of the sharpest rises in cases, which hit 22,775 new infections nationwide over a 24-hour period into yesterday.

The concern is shared by China, which ended the final week of 2021 with its biggest tally of local Covid-19 cases for any seven-day period since it contained the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago.

Forestalling major outbreaks in 2022 is important in a year when Beijing will host the Winter Olympic Games and a once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping will likely secure a third term as party secretary.

In Malaysia, Umrah pilgrimages have been suspended from Jan 8, while returning pilgrims will be subject to mandatory quarantine at designated centres from tomorrow, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Mr Khairy said the decision was made due to concerns over the Omicron variant, especially among returnees from Saudi Arabia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK