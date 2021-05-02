WHO lists Moderna vaccine for emergency use

ZURICH • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the fifth to be given the status that is meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots.

"The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency," the health organisation said in a statement on Friday.

WHO assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for the global Covax vaccine sharing programme. India has restricted exports because of a crisis of infections in the country.

Moderna last week announced an expansion plan for its production network to boost its capacity to as many as three billion doses next year.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (Sage) had in January recommended Moderna's vaccine for all age groups 18 and above.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech's shot, also an mRNA vaccine like Moderna's, was the first vaccine to get a WHO emergency use listing in the final hours of last year.

Since then, the WHO has added vaccines from AstraZeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India and Johnson & Johnson to the list.

The Geneva-based health organisation is still considering Covid-19 vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, with decisions due by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Japan's government will approve the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as soon as May 21, the Yomiuri newspaper reported yesterday without attribution.

The Moderna vaccine would be the second to be approved in Japan and will be used in the nation's large inoculation centres that will open in Tokyo and Osaka from May 24, the paper said.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for use in Japan. The country has a contract with Moderna for enough shots to inoculate 25 million people, and is set to receive sufficient deliveries for 20 million by next month and another five million in the following three months, the paper said.

