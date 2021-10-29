WHO keeping close eye on Delta sub-variant

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is tracking a Delta sub-variant to determine whether it is more transmissible than the original strain, as Covid-19 cases rise again. It is examining whether people are more resistant to the particular sub-variant called AY.4.2 and detected in at least 42 countries.

"An increase in AY.4.2 sequence submissions has been observed since July," WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

Epidemiological and laboratory studies are ongoing to see if there was a change in transmissibility of the variant, or a decrease in the ability of human antibodies to block the virus, said the WHO.

The lineage has three additional mutations compared with the original Delta variant, including two in the spike protein - the part of the coronavirus which latches on to human cells.

Some 93 per cent of all detected cases of the sub-variant were in Britain, according to data uploaded to the Gisaid global initiative providing open access to genomic data of influenza viruses.

The lineage accounted for an estimated 5.9 per cent of all Delta cases reported in Britain in the week beginning Oct 3.

WHO also said that as a proportion of all infections, an increase in the number of cases among those aged under 25 had been reported since early July, particularly in the European and Western Pacific regions.

The reason could be that older people are more likely to be vaccinated, or that young people are more likely to be mixing socially.

It could also be that the virus is circulating at schools, with more young people back in classrooms.

WHO also said it had data on the gender of 123 million recorded Covid-19 cases. Of these, 51 per cent were female, but males accounted for 58 per cent of deaths.

It said that 47 per cent of the world's population had now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE