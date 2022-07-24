WHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency

GENEVA • The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) highest level of alert, its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday.

The WHO label - a "public health emergency of international concern", known as PHEIC - is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed, and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Members of an expert committee who met on Thursday to discuss the potential recommendation were split on the decision, two sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Reuters earlier, but the final call fell to the UN agency's director-general.

Announcing his decision to declare the health emergency during a media briefing in Geneva, Dr Tedros confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus, with nine members against and six in favour of the declaration.

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment, this is an outbreak concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," he said.

The WHO recommended that countries implement a coordinated response to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups by offering international travel recommendations; intensifying surveillance and public health measures; and accelerating research into vaccines, therapeutics and other tools, among other recommendations.

Previously, Dr Tedros typically endorsed expert committee recommendations, but the sources said he had likely decided to back the highest alert level due to concerns about escalating case rates and a short supply of vaccines and treatments, despite the lack of a majority opinion.

The British government recently expanded the provision of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex, which is shown to be effective against monkeypox, to some at-risk gay and bisexual men to help control the spread.

The EU has also approved Imvanex to target monkeypox.

So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa, where the disease is endemic.

In the recent outbreak, the viral disease - which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - has been spreading chiefly in men who have sex with men.

Until now, the PHEIC label had been applied only to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

The WHO and national governments have been facing intense pressure from scientists and public health experts to take more action on monkeypox.

Cases of the viral disease have ballooned since the committee first met at the end of last month, when there were only about 3,000 cases. At the time, the expert group agreed to reconsider their position on the emergency declaration if the outbreak escalated.

One of the key issues driving a reassessment was whether cases would spread to other groups, particularly children or others who have been vulnerable to the virus in past outbreaks in endemic countries.

On Friday, the United States identified its first two monkeypox cases in children.

The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of household transmission, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. It said the children are in good health and have already being treated.

In Singapore, the authorities have registered six cases of monkeypox, three of which are local cases. None of them is linked.

