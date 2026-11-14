Who are the winners and losers from the Jensen Huang affair

LONDON – Chips do not stop shipping because a chief executive leaves, so Nvidia will continue to be a key global player in its industrial sector. Still, what Jensen Huang took with him when he left Nvidia was his unique business acumen and priceless political connections. And both are irreplaceable.

He was the only CEO who, in a spate of a few days, could sit in the Oval Office, board Air Force One at an Alaskan refuelling stop on the way to a US presidential summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and then brief people in fluent Mandarin from a Beijing hotel ballroom.