US vice president's plane diverted because of storm: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she boards Air Force Two after attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia on September 7, 2023. Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's plane, Air Force Two, was diverted on its way back from Atlanta on Tuesday because of weather conditions, her office said.

"Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted to Dulles International Airport from Joint Base Andrews due to inclement weather," Harris's spokesperson, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

The plane encountered "wind shear," according to a source familiar with the incident. Wind shear is a change in wind speed or direction over a short distance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane landed safely at Dulles and Harris is now home.

Heavy rains and high winds hit a big chunk of the East Coast on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top