White House recasts Trump arch as military tribute

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WASHINGTON, Nov 6 - Hours after a US judge paused construction on President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot (76.2-meter) arch in Washington, the White House on Friday shared new depictions portraying the project as a tribute to the nation's military heritage, the latest attempt to rebrand it amid mounting opposition.

The site unveiled on Friday calls the project, which would stand near the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery, the Military Triumphal Arch.

Animated images show a trio of gilded, winged statues above the words “GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA,” written in gold letters set against stone. A flame emanates from a torch in the hands of one of the winged female figures.

The White House shared the new renderings from a group called the United States Triumphal Arch Foundation. The group's chairman, former Trump-appointed ambassador Randy Evans, said in a statement that the foundation is not connected to the government.

Trump has increasingly turned his attention to a series of major projects in Washington, both before and after his Republican Party suffered massive losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections that cost the party control of Congress.

The arch and Trump’s other signature projects have drawn significant political and legal opposition.

The attorneys general from Virginia and the District of Columbia have sued to prevent construction of the arch, which they say will irreparably damage the skyline of the nation's capital and surrounding area, including Arlington National Cemetery, the nation's most revered resting ground for service men and women, and the nearby Lincoln Memorial.

Some aviation experts also raised safety concerns given its proximity to Reagan Washington National Airport. However, the Federal Aviation Administration greenlit the project in September.

The president previously justified the arch as a "military complex" to be used for drones and snipers. The new renderings indicate the arch is also now dedicated to the nation's military history.

The National Capital Planning Commission, a regional authority, voted on Thursday to approve the arch project after hearing from about 100 opponents, including Democratic lawmakers. Hours later, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day restraining order on construction, saying it would last about three years and "disrupt traffic, create noise, result in large-scale excavation, and more."

The Trump administration contends Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it also authorized construction of a bridge across the Potomac River.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle on Friday said the federal ruling came from "an activist district court" and added, "We are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds and look forward to seeing the completion of this magnificent Arch — a tribute to 250 years of American greatness.”

Construction is expected to take two to three years, according to Interior Department documents submitted to the planning commission on Thursday. REUTERS