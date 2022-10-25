White House asking businesses to offer on-site vaccine clinics

Only about 20 million Americans have received the latest version of the vaccine. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON – The White House is asking businesses to help employees get updated coronavirus vaccines by hosting on-site clinics and will initiate a new programme providing some Americans with free home delivery of Covid-19 treatments before an expected surge of the virus this fall.

President Joe Biden will announce the effort Tuesday at the White House, where he’s set to receive the latest version of the Covid-19 shot targeting the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

He’ll be joined by executives from major pharmacies including CVS Health Corp., Rite Aid Corp., and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Only about 20 million Americans have received the latest version of the vaccine, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalisations and deaths from coronavirus have begun to rise in some European countries and areas of the US, as new versions of the virus have become better able to evade immunity from vaccines or previous infections to spread more widely.

The White House will release new guidance asking employers to host clinics for flu and coronavirus vaccines on site, e-mail workers urging them to get the shots, and offer paid time off for workers experiencing side effects.

The White House is also asking businesses to improve air quality in their buildings, and ask their employees to test regularly – and get treatment if they are infected.

As part of that push, Walgreens is expected to start a programme in coming weeks that will allow Americans living in areas designated by the government as “socially vulnerable” to fill prescriptions of Pfizer’s Paxlovid coronavirus treatment online, and have them delivered for free by Uber and DoorDash drivers. 

CVS, Rite Aid, and Albertsons Cos. are providing customers with coupons and discounts if they receive an updated version of the booster. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
A ‘tripledemic’? Flu and other infections return as Covid-19 cases rise in the US
US Covid-19 cases jump by a third as college students return to classes
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top