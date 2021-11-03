Whistle-blower lashes out at Facebook's Meta rebrand

LISBON • Whistle-blower Frances Haugen has issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's Meta rebrand, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety.

The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to quit.

Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Ms Haugen said it was "unconscionable" that Facebook was trumpeting its ambitions to develop the "metaverse" - a virtual reality version of the Internet - instead of fixing its existing problems.

"Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," she told an audience of tens of thousands in the Portuguese capital. "Instead of investing in making sure their platforms are a minimum level of safe, they're about to invest 10,000 engineers in video games."

Facebook last month announced that it will hire 10,000 new staff in Europe over the next five years in its bid to build the metaverse, which would use virtual reality to make online experiences - like chatting to a friend, or attending a concert - feel face-to-face.

The platform last week said it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to Meta to signal the change in focus. Critics have derided the rebrand as a bid to distract from the avalanche of damaging revelations from Ms Haugen's leaked documents.

The "Facebook Papers" show that company executives knew of their online sites' potential for harm on numerous fronts, including the uncontrolled spread of hate speech in developing nations as well as Instagram's impact on the mental health of teens.

Ms Haugen accuses Facebook of ignoring concerns raised by its own staff in the pursuit of profit.

Asked if Mr Zuckerberg should step down, she said: "I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who's willing to focus on safety, so yes.

"It doesn't make him a bad person to have made mistakes, but it is unacceptable to continue to make the same bad mistakes after you know that those are mistakes."

Ms Haugen has testified before US and British lawmakers in recent weeks, but the Web Summit - which she officially opened on Monday - marked her first appearance before a wider public.

She said it was "overwhelming" to speak in front of so many people, telling the crowd: "Right now my heart is beating about as fast as I can imagine."

Facebook vice-president Nick Clegg, who was due to address the Web Summit yesterday, will likely reject Ms Haugen's suggestion that the metaverse project equates to a mass investment in "video games".

Mr Zuckerberg last week showcased a much-mocked promo of what the metaverse could eventually look and feel like - which was indeed playful, involving flying koi carp and a card game with a robot.

Silicon Valley enthusiasts believe the metaverse could be the next great leap in the Internet's evolution, eventually blurring the digital world seamlessly with the physical one, creating a wealth of new economic opportunities.

The metaverse is the theme of numerous events at this year's Web Summit, which runs through tomorrow. "I think some of the discussion will be - how much of it is hype and how much of it is real?" said summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave.

Some 40,000 attendees are at the Lisbon forum; all of them have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative PCR - in a test of the return to mass events. Organisers have hailed the fact that host country Portugal has one of the world's highest vaccination rates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE