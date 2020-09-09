While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 9

G-7 foreign ministers demand Russia 'urgently' find Navalny poisoners

Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers on Tuesday demanded that Russia quickly find and prosecute the culprits behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The top diplomats from the major industrial democracies said that Germany, where Navalny is receiving treatment, briefed them with confirmation that President Vladimir Putin's leading critic was poisoned.

"We, the G-7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia's commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," a joint statement said.

"We will continue to monitor closely how Russia responds to international calls for an explanation of the hideous poisoning of Mr Navalny," they said.

Trump says he is willing to spend his own money on presidential campaign

US President Donald Trump, facing the possibility of a cash crunch, said on Tuesday he would spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to finance his 2020 presidential campaign against Democrat Joe Biden if he had to.

The Republican president, who trails Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov 3 election, told reporters before taking off for a trip to Florida that the campaign had double or triple what it had in 2016 but he would spend his own money if needed.

"If I have to, I would," Trump said.

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos topped Forbes' list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while US President Donald Trump's ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the magazine said on Tuesday.

The aggregate wealth of the Forbes 400 list rose to a record US$3.2 trillion (S$4.3 trillion), as the richest Americans continued to do well even though the pandemic has devastated the economy, which is short about 11 million jobs compared to where it was in February.

Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications, which has become ubiquitous in the work-from-home era, was one of 18 newcomers on the list with a net worth of US$11 billion.

Court confirms Semenya cannot compete without hormone-suppressing treatment

South Africa's double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya cannot compete until she accepts to be treated with hormone-suppressing drugs, the Swiss supreme court confirmed on Tuesday.

The court dismissed the appeals submitted by Semenya and her athletics federation against the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on eligibility regulations for differences of sexual development (DSD) athletes.

World Athletics banned Semenya and other DSD athletes from races between 400m and a mile unless they take testosterone-reducing drugs. Semenya is classified as a woman, was raised as a woman and races as a woman.

Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League A Group 3 game on Tuesday .

Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effort just before halftime to join Ali Daei, who netted 109 times for Iran, on a century of goals.

The 35-year-old was a constant threat to Sweden's back line in the early exchanges, hanging on the shoulder of the last defender before bursting forward to beat the offside trap, but Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen was equal to the task.

