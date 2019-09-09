While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 9

Trump's Taleban invite another bold risk that's unravelled

President Donald Trump's weekend tweet cancelling secret meetings at Camp David with the Taleban and Afghan leaders just days before the anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks is the latest example of a commander in chief willing to take a big risk in pursuit of a foreign policy victory only to see it dashed.

What had seemed like an imminent deal to end the war has unravelled, with Trump and the Taleban blaming each other for the collapse of nearly a year of US-Taleban negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

The insurgents are promising more bloodshed. The Afghan government remains mostly on the sidelines of the US effort to end America's longest war.

And as Trump's reelection campaign heats up, his quest to withdraw the remaining 14,000 US troops from Afghanistan remains unfulfilled.

Search warrants served in California boat fire investigation

Authorities served search warrants on Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week.

Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies searched Truth Aquatics' offices in Santa Barbara and the company's two remaining boats, Santa Barbara County sheriff's Lieutenant Erik Raney said.

The warrants, served shortly after 9am, are "a pretty standard" part of the ongoing investigation into the tragedy to determine whether any crimes were committed, he said.

Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony is making 'amazing' progress

A six-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Tate Modern museum in London last month (August 2019), suffering fractures and bleeding on the brain, is making "amazing progress," his family said.

The boy, a French citizen who as a minor cannot be identified under the law, is still unable to speak or move his body, but his relatives said in a statement released on Saturday that they are certain he understands them.

"He smiles, and we saw him laughing several times," particularly when they were telling jokes or reading stories, the family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page that was created shortly after the incident on Aug 4.

Cricket: Australia overcome stubborn England to retain Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series with just one test remaining.

England, who resumed on 18-2, were bowled out for 197 on the final day with Australia seamer Pat Cummins taking four for 43.

Australia's victory, with 81 balls remaining, was a convincing one but England's spirit cannot be criticised as they fought until the final hour in their attempt to save the test and keep the series alive.

Leclerc holds off Mercedes to give Ferrari first Monza win in nine years

Charles Leclerc triggered frenzied Ferrari celebrations on Sunday after holding off a race-long Mercedes challenge to take the Italian Formula One team’s first home grand prix victory since 2010.

Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes with five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton a distant third after tyre wear took its toll in a thrilling battle with the 21-year-old Monegasque.

“What a race! I have never been so tired,” gasped Leclerc as a sea of fans, starved of success at Monza since Fernando Alonso won in the red overalls, swept onto the pit straight to party below the overhanging podium with flags and flares.

