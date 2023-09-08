While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 8

HK hit with heavy rain, flooding days after typhoon

Hong Kong saw widespread flooding and heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, which disrupted road and rail traffic just days after the city dodged major damage from a super typhoon.

Authorities in the Chinese city said late on Thursday that “flooding occurred in various districts” and that the Fire Services Department was conducting rescue operations.

Members of the public were instructed to stay in a safe place.

The city’s Mass Transit Railway announced that it would partially suspend service on one of its lines after a station in the Wong Tai Sin district was flooded, with another handful of stations also affected.

