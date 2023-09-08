While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 8

HK hit with heavy rain, flooding days after typhoon
Hong Kong saw widespread flooding and heavy rain in the early hours of Friday, which disrupted road and rail traffic just days after the city dodged major damage from a super typhoon.
Authorities in the Chinese city said late on Thursday that “flooding occurred in various districts” and that the Fire Services Department was conducting rescue operations.
Members of the public were instructed to stay in a safe place.
The city’s Mass Transit Railway announced that it would partially suspend service on one of its lines after a station in the Wong Tai Sin district was flooded, with another handful of stations also affected.
Harris dismisses Biden age concerns, ready to be president
US Vice-President Kamala Harris dismissed questions about President Joe Biden’s age on Friday, telling a television interviewer she is prepared to be commander in chief, but that it won’t be necessary.
“Joe Biden is going to be just fine,” Ms Harris said, when asked about concerns that Mr Biden is too old to run again.
Mr Biden, who will turn 81 in November and would be 82 at the start of a prospective second four-year term in January 2025, faces sceptical American voters who will decide whether to elect the Democrat for another four years in November 2024.
King Charles to quietly mark death of late Queen
King Charles will on Friday privately mark the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth and his accession to the throne, spending the day quietly at the Scottish royal home where the late monarch passed away last year.
Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign, died aged 96 on Sept 8 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved Scottish summer retreat, leading to 10 days of national mourning and condolences and tributes from across the world for her record-breaking 70-year reign.
King Charles, who immediately succeeded her as king of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is not due to attend any ceremonial event, nor will there be any large private family gathering either to mark his ‘Accession Day’.
Blinken hails Ukraine’s ‘extraordinary resilience’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised what he called Ukraine’s “extraordinary resilience” against Russian aggression during a visit to Chernihiv region on Thursday, before the top diplomat concluded his surprise two-day trip.
During the visit, Mr Blinken went to see a school basement in Yahidne, where Russian troops kept dozens of villagers including elderly people and children captive.
Russian forces seized parts of Chernihiv region, including Yahidne, soon after the war started, withdrawing after about a month..
France outclass Ireland, have Euro 2024 berth in sight
Aurelien Tchouameni’s superb strike set France up for a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday as Les Bleus took a big step towards securing a spot at next year’s finals in Germany.
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni opened the scoring with a stunning first-time hit into the far corner in the 19th minute on a steamy night in Paris, and substitute Marcus Thuram increased the lead just after half-time.
Last year’s beaten World Cup finalists have a maximum 15 points and have yet to concede a goal after five matches in qualifying Group B, which they lead by a massive nine points from both the Netherlands and Greece.