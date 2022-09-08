While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 8

Shelling damages nuclear plant's backup power line, says IAEA
Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no immediate impact from the damage to one of its three backup power lines because the plant was already disconnected from the grid.
Like all nuclear power plants, Zaporizhzhia needs power to keep cooling the nuclear fuel in its reactors and its spent fuel.
Its one operating reactor is supplying power but with each external power line that goes down, it loses a line of defence against potential nuclear meltdown.
Liz Truss to move teenage daughters, husband into No. 10
The UK's new prime minister Liz Truss will move her family to 10 Downing Street, including two teenage daughters who will have to get used to living in one of the country's most famous homes - or at least using it for sleepovers.
Frances and Liberty - believed to be 16 and 13 - will be the first teenagers to stay at the iconic address since the children of Labour leader Tony Blair in 1997.
The Times described the girls' arrival as "a concept straight out of a sitcom: a teenager, at a time of peak sass, disregard and disrespect for one's parents, growing up in Downing Street".
Obamas unveil presidential portraits at White House
Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits, hosted by fellow Democrat Joe Biden more than five years after the former president left office.
Artist Robert McCurdy put the grey-suited ex-president at the centre of his canvas, in a photorealistic portrait with a white background that recalls previous portraits he did of Toni Morrison and Nelson Mandela.
The former first lady is pictured in a blue dress in the White House's Red Room, in a painting by Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung.
Tennis: Tiafoe defeats Rublev to reach US Open semi-finals
Frances Tiafoe of the United States defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to power into the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday.
Tiafoe, aiming to become the first African-American man to win the US Open since Arthur Ashe in 1968, put on a scintillating performance to defeat Russian ninth seed Rublev 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 in 2hr 36min.
It was another superb giant-killing performance from the 24-year-old Tiafoe, who had eliminated Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on Tuesday.
Mental health film changed Hugh Jackman's view on parenting
Hugh Jackman says playing the role of a father to a depressed teenager in The Son, which premiered in Venice on Wednesday, made him rethink his entire approach to parenting.
The Australian star says he had a need “like a fire in my gut” to play the part after reading the theatre version by writer-director Florian Zeller.
Jackman plays alongside Laura Dern as divorced parents trying to cope with a son who is falling ever-deeper into depression.