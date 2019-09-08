While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 8

Car ploughs into bus stop along Kampong Bahru Road

A car ploughed into a bus stop near the junction of Blair Road and Kampong Bahru Road on Saturday night, taking down a sign and coming to a halt in the vegetation behind the structure. The front of the car was crushed.

According to eye witnesses, the driver was in the car with a woman and a baby.

The woman and baby were taken to hospital, one bystander said. It is not known whether the driver was injured.

Another person, who was believed to be at the bus stop when the accident happened, was seen lying on the ground and was later taken to the hospital by the ambulance, said eyewitnesses.

British lawmakers prepare court action to enforce Brexit delay

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday.

An opposition Bill which would force Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to Britain's departure to avoid an Oct 31 exit without a transition deal was approved by parliament's appointed upper chamber, the House of Lords, on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to sign it into law on Monday.

US special envoy says North Korea blocking resumption of nuclear talks

North Korea must stop blocking nuclear talks with the United States before it is too late, the US special envoy to that country said amid a stalemate in the negotiations.

"If we are to succeed, North Korea must set aside its search for obstacles to negotiations and instead seek the opportunities for engagement while that opportunity lasts," Mr Stephen Biegun said on Friday in a speech at the University of Michigan.

"We have made clear to North Korea that we are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from them. We are ready, but we cannot do this by ourselves," Mr Biegun said in his speech.

Venice film festival: Joker wins Golden Lion, Polanski drama is runner-up

The dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski's military drama about France's notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won rave reviews from critics at the festival, plays Batman's nemesis, and the story follows his transformation from vulnerable loner to confident villain.

"Joker" distances itself from typical superhero films, with director Todd Phillips, who said he took inspiration from 1970s character study movies, using sombre lighting and dark music throughout.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets $249 million from Nike deal

The numbers are in for Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year contract with sportswear giant Nike.

The Portuguese forward, formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and now with Italy's Juventus, gets a basic annual fee of 16.2 million euros (S$24.9 million) from the US sporting goods company, the weekly magazine Spiegel reported, citing a draft contract between Nike and Polaris Sports, which owns his worldwide marketing rights.

The deal was signed in 2016.

