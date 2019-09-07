While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 7

US authorities confirm Singaporean among 34 victims of California boat fire

Local authorities confirmed on Friday that Singaporean Tan Wei was among the 34 victims who died in a pre-dawn fire on a dive boat off the California coast earlier this week.

Her name was one of nine publicly released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at a sombre press conference. It said that it had positively identified 18 victims so far.

The 26-year-old had recently graduated with a master's degree in engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and started work as a data scientist in Santa Barbara in June.

She was listed by the Sheriff’s Office as residing in Goleta, a coastal town of 31,000 next to Santa Barbara.

India space agency loses communication with Moon-landing craft

India's space agency on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the Moon, in a blow to the nation's lunar ambitions.

India had hoped to become just the fourth country - after the United States, Russia and China - to successfully land on the Moon.

The country also aimed to be the first to land in the Southern Polar region, an area the Indian Space Research Organisation said was "completely unexplored".

Bahamas struggles with decomposing bodies, emotional trauma after Dorian

The smell of death hung over parts of Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas on Friday, as relief workers sifted through the debris of shattered homes and buildings in a search expected to dramatically drive up the death toll from Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian, the most powerful hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas, swept through the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island earlier this week, levelling entire neighbourhoods and knocking out key infrastructure, including airport landing strips and a hospital.

Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more bodies are discovered in the ruins and floodwaters left behind by the storm.

Indian woman, 74, who underwent IVF, gives birth to twins, doctor says

A 74-year-old woman has given birth to twin girls in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reviving several controversies around geriatric pregnancies.

The doctor who delivered the babies, Sankkayala Uma Shankar, told The Washington Post on Friday that the mother, Mangayamma Yaramati, provided a birth certificate showing is 74, though some news outlets have reported that she is 73.

Shankar, an IVF specialist, delivered the twins via Caesarean section on Thursday, and told The Post that the mother and the babies are doing well.

Football: Dutch down Germany 4-2 in Euro 2020 qualifier

Substitute Donyell Malen scored on his debut and Georginio Wijnaldum netted in stoppage time to give the Netherlands a 4-2 victory over Germany and open up Group C in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday.

The Dutch came from behind at half-time to lead 2-1 in Hamburg but were pegged by a controversial penalty converted by Toni Kroos before 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward Malen struck 11 minutes from time and Wijnaldum made sure of the points.

Frenkie de Jong and a Jonathan Tah own goal had put the Dutch in front after they had trailed at half-time from an early Serge Gnabry goal.

