While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

Pfizer on track for US vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Anthony Fauci says

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday (Sept 5) that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer, although Moderna booster could take a little longer.

Asked on CBS' Face the Nation, about President Joe Biden's goal to give booster shots starting Sept 20, Fauci said that "in some respects" that remained the plan.

But he said that while Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted the necessary data on booster shots to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna has yet to complete the process. Fauci said he hopes to give both vaccines when boosters doses roll out, but if Moderna does not complete the process before Sept 20, then Moderna boosters will be given later.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong media group Next Digital says it aims to wind down, board quits

Hong Kong media group Next Digital Ltd announced on Sunday (Sept 5) that it aimed to go into liquidation and its board of directors had resigned to facilitate the process.

Next Digital is owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai and was the publisher of Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy newspaper that closed in June after its newsroom was raided by police officers investigating whether some articles breached a national security law introduced in Hong Kong by Beijing last year.

The company's assets were frozen as part of the national security investigation and its shares have been suspended from trading since June 17.

READ MORE HERE

Hurricane Ida death toll in US Northeast rises to at least 50 victims

Hurricane Ida's death toll in the US Northeast rose on Sunday (Sept 5) to at least 50 people, with many holding out hope for the missing in the floodwaters and Pope Francis calling on those affected by the disaster to be strong.

New York had 17 confirmed deaths, four in Westchester County and the remainder in New York City, where nearly all the victims were trapped in illegal basement apartments that are among the last remaining affordable options for low-income residents in the area, a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul said.

In New Jersey, there were 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people still missing, said a spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Brazil v Argentina halted after health officials intervene over isolation order

A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was halted just minutes after kickoff on Sunday (Sept 5) after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

Argentina walked off the pitch at the Corinthians arena after the officials entered the pitch to stop the game.

The players went to the dressing room, although the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch a few moments later to discuss the stoppage.

READ MORE HERE

Money, money, money: Abba return to UK singles chart

For the first time in 40 years, Abba are heading back to Britain's top 10 singles chart after thrilling fans with plans for a new album and virtual concert.

Two singles released by the Swedish group from their upcoming album Voyage sit at numbers six and seven, based on preliminary CD and vinyl sales and on streaming data, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday (Sept 5).

I Still Have Faith In You ranks higher thanks to more physical sales so far, while Don't Shut Me Down is Britain's most downloaded song this week. Both songs have been streamed over 500,000 times.

READ MORE HERE