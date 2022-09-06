While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

Canadian police charge two men for mass stabbing that killed 10 in Saskatchewan

Police laid murder charges on Monday against two men who were at large and suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada, a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 others were wounded.

The attacks in the province of Saskatchewan, which indigenous leaders said were drug-related, were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

