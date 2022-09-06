While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

Canadian police charge two men for mass stabbing that killed 10 in Saskatchewan
Police laid murder charges on Monday against two men who were at large and suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada, a nation where mass violence is rare.
Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 others were wounded.
The attacks in the province of Saskatchewan, which indigenous leaders said were drug-related, were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history.
Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.
South Korea warns of casualties as super typhoon Hinnamnor hits land
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall near the South Korean city of Geoje early Tuesday, potentially the most powerful storm in the nation's history.
Hinnamnor hit at 4.50am local time (3.50am Singapore time), Yonhap reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration. Earlier, the agency had warned that the storm could result in casualties.
Oil refiners, chemical operations and the nation's oldest nuclear power plant began taking precautions with the typhoon expected to hammer the resort island of Jeju and the key industrial city of Ulsan on the country's southeast coast after disrupting ports and air traffic across China and Japan.
Only 1 in 7 Britons say Truss will be better than Boris Johnson as PM: YouGov poll
Only one in seven Britons say that Liz Truss will be a better Prime Minister than Boris Johnson, according to a snap poll by YouGov on Monday, with around a quarter of people feeling she will be worse.
Truss, who will formally take over from Johnson on Tuesday, faces a host of issues that are plaguing the country from a worsening cost-of-living crisis to an impending recession.
A YouGov poll of 2,488 adults has found that 14% of people expect Truss to do a better job than Johnson, while 27% say she will be worse.
US judge orders review of material seized at Trump's home
A US judge on Monday granted Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a “special master” to independently review material seized in an FBI raid on his Florida home, dealing a blow to prosecutors.
Government attorneys had opposed Trump’s request, arguing that the appointment of a special master to screen for privileged material could harm national security, and was also unnecessary as a team had already completed a screening.
The decision could delay the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified materials and is a boost for the former president, who has denounced the August 8 raid as “one of the most egregious assaults on democracy in the history of our country,” and denied all wrongdoing.
Ireland fines Instagram a record $565 million over children's data privacy
Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record fine of 405 million euros (S$565 million) against social network Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.
Instagram plans to appeal against the fine, a spokesperson for parent Meta Platforms said in an emailed statement.
The investigation, which started in 2020, focused on child users between the ages of 13 and 17 who were allowed to operate business accounts, which facilitated the publication of the user's phone number and/or email address.