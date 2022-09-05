While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 5

Liz Truss, UK favourite for PM, vows 'immediate' action on energy bills
The frontrunner in the race to become the UK's next prime minister, Liz Truss, vowed Sunday that if appointed she will present a plan to tackle soaring energy bills within a week.
Talking to the BBC a day ahead of the Conservative leadership announcement, the foreign minister expected to succeed Boris Johnson said: "If I'm elected prime minister, I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply."
She declined to give details before her appointment is confirmed, saying simply: "Within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue."
The Tory leadership race has stretched over eight weeks as Britain faces decades-high levels of inflation and is tipped to enter recession later this year.
Germany announces $91b relief package to help households cope with soaring power bills
The German government announced a US$65 billion (S$91.1 billion) relief package Sunday to help ease the burden on citizens facing soaring inflation and surging energy costs that have worsened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and have sent European leaders scrambling to prepare the continent for winter.
The package is the third and largest announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition as part of its response to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, which prompted Western countries to impose harsh sanctions against Moscow and pledge to reduce purchases of Russian oil and gas.
With energy prices soaring as Europe tries to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, and an emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers planned for this week, leaders are racing to implement stopgap measures as fall and winter loom.
China’s Shenzhen to adopt tiered Covid-19 measures; Chengdu extends lockdown
China’s southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks.
Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday, announced a new round of Covid-19 testing, and vowed to “marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures” to stamp out the pandemic.
Separately, Chengdu, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said the city will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers.
Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020.
He previously worked as CFO for cosmetics brand Avon in London and had a 20-year stint with Procter & Gamble, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Ten Hag salutes Antony and Rashford as Man Utd sink Arsenal
Erik ten Hag hailed Antony’s deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford as Manchester United’s new signing scored on his debut while his strike partner’s brace sent Arsenal crashing to 3-1 defeat on Sunday.
Antony made a dream debut as the Brazil forward scored just 35 minutes into his first appearance following his £82 million ($94 million) move from Ajax.
Some pundits questioned United’s decision to splash out such a big fee on the 22-year-old.