While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 5

A furious Joe Biden calls Trump's reported insults of fallen soldiers 'disgusting'

A visibly angry Joe Biden on Friday lashed out at President Donald Trump over reports that Trump had made extraordinarily disrespectful remarks about fallen soldiers, suggesting that such words further confirm his view that the Republican is unfit to serve as commander in chief.

In a fiery speech and subsequent news conference, Biden struggled to contain his outrage over a report by The Atlantic that Trump had referred to US soldiers killed in combat during World War I as "losers" and "suckers", and had repeatedly shown disdain for military service at other points in his presidency.

Trump and a number of his aides have denied the claims in the report, which cited several sources but did not name them.

"If what is written in The Atlantic is true, it's disgusting," Biden said, in remarks he delivered in a gymnasium a short drive from his home.

Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting.

A complaint accuses Blake of criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct based on statements by his ex-girlfriend at the time, the mother of three of his children, who told police Blake broke into her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her before stealing her truck and debit card.

Blake entered the plea through his lawyer during a livestreamed court hearing, his first public appearance since he was shot in the back by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug 23.

Widespread coronavirus vaccination unlikely before mid-2021: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday it did not expect widespread immunisation against the novel coronavirus until mid-2021, despite growing expectations in the US and beyond that a vaccine could be released within weeks.

Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible and roll out treatments for Covid-19, which has killed nearly 870,000 people and infected well over 26 million.

The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a "considerable number" of vaccine candidates had entered final stage Phase III trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people.

Football: Messi reluctantly staying at Barcelona after all

Lionel Messi ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing on Friday that he would reluctantly stay for another season rather than tackle his career-long club in court.

A week after saying he wanted to leave the Liga side, and with a contract row still raging, the 33-year-old six-time player of the year gave the news Barca fans were hoping for.

In doing so, however, the Argentine forward took a big swipe at the club’s hierarchy.

Britain's Mo Farah breaks one-hour world record on return to track

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah marked his return to the track at Friday's Diamond League meeting in Brussels with a stunning world record in the one-hour event.

Three years after having opted for road running, Farah showed no sign of cobwebs as he ran 21.330 kilometres over the 60 minutes behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Farah, who won 5,000-10,000m doubles for Britain at both the London and Rio Olympics, bettered Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie's previous best of 21.285km, set back in 2007, by 45 metres.

