While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 4

Five dead after bus hits viaduct in Spain

Five people died and 15 others were injured on Monday (Sept 3) when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, authorities said.

All five victims were passengers on the bus, a government spokesman in the region of Asturias told AFP.

The driver survived but was badly hurt and had to have a limb amputated after the crash in the town of Aviles.

Donald Trump assails Jeff Sessions for pursuing two Republicans' cases

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Monday (Sept 3) on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying his party could lose two "easy" races in November after the Justice Department filed charges against Republican congressmen.

"Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicised charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt," Trump tweeted.

"Good job Jeff," he added sarcastically.

Brazil's first human, a 'priceless' loss from Rio's museum fire

Brazil on Monday (Sept 3) mourned the loss of the "first Brazilian," Luzia, after the 12,000-year-old fossil was destroyed in a raging fire that ripped through Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum.

The jewel in the crown of the museum's collection of 20 million valuable pieces, Luzia was the first human fossil found in Brazil, in the southwestern Minas Gerais state in 1970.

"Luzia is a priceless loss for everyone interested in civilization," Paulo Knauss, director at Brazil's national history museum, told AFP.

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film at Venice



A new film about the artist Vincent Van Gogh claims that he was murdered rather than having shot himself.

At Eternity's Gate, starring Willem Dafoe as the tortured genius, was premiered Monday (Sept 3) at the Venice film festival.

In it the painter is shot after a struggle with local youths near the village of Auvers-sur-Oise outside Paris, where the artist spent his final months in 1890.

Football: Jordan Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool



Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders on Monday (Sept 3).

Henderson has emerged as a key figure under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the new deal is a reward for the England midfielder's fine form.

The 28-year-old has made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals, since arriving from Sunderland in 2011.

