While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 30

Pentagon plans to set up a new command to arm Ukraine
The Pentagon is preparing to overhaul how the United States and its allies train and equip the Ukrainian military, reflecting what officials say is the Biden administration's long-term commitment to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
The proposal would streamline a training and assistance system that was created on the fly after the Russian invasion in February.
The system would be placed under a single new command based in Germany that would be led by a high-ranking US general, according to several military and administration officials.
General Christopher Cavoli, the top US officer in Europe, recently presented a proposal outlining the changes to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, the officials said.
Red phone line remains crucial in US-Russia standoff
It's not red, or even a telephone, but the secure Washington-Moscow communications line known in Cold War legend as "the red phone" is primed to ring again as the two powers jostle over the Kremlin's nuclear threats.
With President Vladimir Putin openly brandishing the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, where his conventional army is struggling to consolidate a seven-month-old invasion, US officials say secret channels are a key tool in pushing back.
"The answer to your question is yes," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC on Sunday when asked if the hotline was busy.
Poland blames toxic algae for Oder river fish kill
Polish authorities on Thursday said toxic algae was to blame for mass fish deaths in the Oder river, ruling out industrial pollution as the cause.
The conclusions presented at a press conference by scientists and government officials come from a preliminary report to be released on Friday, weeks after the environmental disaster unfolded.
The authors of the report said nearly 250 tonnes of dead fish were recovered from the Oder river that runs through Poland and Germany.
Goosebumps, tears for visitors to Windsor after queen's death
Vivian Bjorkenstamn brought pink roses and condolence cards for her visit to Windsor Castle, as it reopened to the public on Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"I am here specifically today to pay respects and show my gratitude for the queen," she told AFP.
"She is part of our DNA. She will be sadly missed... I brought flowers and cards on behalf of many people in Canada because they can't be here."
Ruud qualifies for ATP Finals after reaching Seoul quarters
World number two Casper Ruud secured a place at the ATP Finals for the second straight year after battling into the Korea Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
The Norwegian, who was the runner-up at both the French and US Opens this season, saw off Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in Seoul.
Ruud reached the semi-finals of the season-ending event in Turin last year before losing to Daniil Medvedev.