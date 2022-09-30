While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 30

Pentagon plans to set up a new command to arm Ukraine

The Pentagon is preparing to overhaul how the United States and its allies train and equip the Ukrainian military, reflecting what officials say is the Biden administration's long-term commitment to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The proposal would streamline a training and assistance system that was created on the fly after the Russian invasion in February.

The system would be placed under a single new command based in Germany that would be led by a high-ranking US general, according to several military and administration officials.

General Christopher Cavoli, the top US officer in Europe, recently presented a proposal outlining the changes to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, the officials said.

READ MORE HERE

Red phone line remains crucial in US-Russia standoff