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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 30, 2026

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Payments giant Visa has open-sourced part of its AI-powered cyber defence system, amid AI models’ exposure of software vulnerabilities.

Payments giant Visa has open-sourced part of its AI-powered cyber defence system, amid AI models’ exposure of software vulnerabilities.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Visa joins growing alarm over AI-powered risks

Visa has open-sourced part of its AI-powered cyber defence system after “humbling” lessons from vulnerabilities exposed by AI models, as the payments giant braces itself for autonomous cyberattacks and future quantum-computing threats.

Visa processes roughly a billion payments a day, worth around US$15 trillion (S$19.2 trillion) a year, making it a key part of the world’s financial plumbing system.

Its president of technology, Rajat Taneja, told Reuters the company had made its cyber defence system available as open-source software after weaknesses exposed by Anthropic’s Mythos AI model earlier in 2026 highlighted the scale of the challenge.

The vulnerabilities were “humbling”, Taneja said, adding that the attack by AI agents on the Hugging Face platform may also prove to be an early glimpse of a more serious future threat.

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Hundreds detained over high school blockades in France

TOPSHOT - Black smoke billows from burning bins and bicycles as students carry out a blocking protest at the Cesar Baggio secondary school during a day of nationwide public sector strikes and demonstrations, in Lille, on September 29, 2026. Public sector workers, including firefighters, hold a one-day strike and demonstrations across France on September 29 in response to a call from a broad inter-union coalition, with the aim of putting pressure on the government two days before the presentation of the draft budget for 2027. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

More than 400 people, most of them minors, were detained in France on Sept 29 over blockades and protests at high schools across the country, the interior minister said.

Since last week, students have staged protests outside hundreds of schools over grievances including timetables, class sizes and a shortage of teachers, as well as overheated classrooms during this year’s heatwaves.

“440 were detained across national territory,” Laurent Nunez said on BFMTV.

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UN alarmed by reports that Myanmar air strike killed 50

People walk through smoke and smouldering debris following a military airstrike on a market and adjacent bridge in Kyauktaw, Western Rakhine state on September 28, 2026. A military airstrike on a market in western Myanmar killed 33 people on September 28 and wounded 36 more, a rebel faction which controls the area said in a statement. (Photo by AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

The United Nations expressed alarm on Sept 29 at reports that an airstrike by the Myanmar military near the country’s border with Bangladesh had killed 50 people and wounded dozens more, many of them critically.

A UN spokesperson said continuing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state underscored that conditions did not currently exist for the safe return of refugees and other displaced people to Myanmar.

“This latest airstrike brings that reality into sharp focus,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a UN briefing in New York.

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Trapped in inferno, Ukraine scientist climbed to safety

A combination picture shows a man climbing out of a window to escape from a burning building of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences, and being assisted by rescuers after evacuating, after the building was hit by a Russian jet-powered drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/Gleb Garanich/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ukrainian scientist Ihor Malchevsky focused solely on his family as he peered over the edge of his third-floor office window, thick black smoke billowing behind him after a Russian drone smashed into the historic building setting it ablaze.

“My thoughts were about just one thing: how to rescue myself from this situation,” said the 69-year-old on Sept 29, a day after Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv was hit.

Malchevsky concentrated on his wife, two adult children and seven grandchildren. His fear of heights did not get in the way as he clambered onto a ledge outside the window to avoid the smoke and fierce flames.

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England break down stubborn Czechs in Nations League

TOPSHOT - England's striker #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring the 0-2 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 football match between the Czech Republic and England at Fortuna Arena in Prague on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane were on target again as England saw off a 10-man Czech Republic 2-0 to get their Nations League campaign up and running on Sept 29, while Lamine Yamal scored twice as World Cup winners Spain beat Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost an entertaining opener 3-2 against Spain at Wembley on Sept 26, while the Czechs were beaten by Croatia.

The home side kept England at bay in the first half at Prague’s Fortuna Arena despite being a man down, but Gordon broke the deadlock shortly after the break and Kane gave England a cushion.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.