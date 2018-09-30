While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 30

North Korea says 'no way' will disarm unilaterally without trust

North Korea's foreign minister told the United Nations that continued sanctions were deepening its mistrust in the United States and there was no way the country would give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally under such circumstances.

Ri Yong Ho told the world body's annual General Assembly that North Korea had taken "significant goodwill measures" in the past year, such as stopping nuclear and missiles tests, dismantling the nuclear test site, and pledging not to proliferate nuclear weapons and nuclear technology.

"However, we do not see any corresponding response from the US," he said.

"Without any trust in the US there will be no confidence in our national security and under such circumstances there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first."

Indonesia tsunami sensors missed huge waves: Official

Indonesia's geophysics agency lifted a tsunami warning 34 minutes after it was first issued following a major earthquake that sent huge waves crashing into the northeastern coast of Sulawesi island, killing hundreds and leaving thousands more homeless.

The 7.5 magnitude quake and tsunami, which hit the city of Palu about 1,500km from Jakarta and further along the coastline, killed at least 384 people. Officials said on Saturday the death toll was likely to rise.

The geophysics agency (BMKG) faced criticism on Saturday on social media, with many questioning if the tsunami warning was lifted too soon.

Botched party app lets public log in as Cabinet ministers in Britain

It's let me login as Boris Johnson, and just straight up given me all the details used for his registration pic.twitter.com/fLNC06azx7 — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) September 29, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party apologised on Saturday after releasing a phone app for the annual party conference that let members of the public log in as senior government ministers and view their personal details.

Dawn Foster, a columnist with the Guardian newspaper, discovered that a flaw in the app allowed users to log in as anyone attending the party conference, simply by entering an email address.

It meant the mobile phone numbers of all those attending the four-day event - journalists, party members and lawmakers, including senior government ministers - could be accessed.

Boy, four, thrown to his death from Brooklyn building

#NYPD #CrimeScene unit coming out of apt building where #police found 4-yr-old Shimron Smith dead. It’s believed he was pushed from the building. His 20-yr-old brother in custody. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/5f5DVqa9il — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) September 29, 2018

A four-year-old boy was thrown to his death from his seven-storey apartment building in Brooklyn by his 20-year-old brother early on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 3.30am about an unconscious child on Nostrand Avenue in the East Midwood neighbourhood and found the boy, Shimron Smith, unresponsive in a rear courtyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The brother was taken into custody and was expected to be charged in connection with the boy's death, police said.

Football: Sturridge strike rescues point for Liverpool, Man United lose

A stunning late strike from Daniel Sturridge rescued a point for Liverpool in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea, while Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at West Ham United confirmed their worst top-flight start for 29 years and piled more pressure on manager Jose Mourinho.

The contrast with neighbours Manchester City could not be more marked, with Pep Guardiola's side beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 to go ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Sturridge's late intervention at Stamford Bridge, which preserves his team's unbeaten start to the season, came moments after Juergen Klopp brought him on, perhaps in the hope he might replicate the goal he managed against the same opponents in the EFL Cup at Anfield on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE