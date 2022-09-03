While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

US announces $1.5b arms package for Taiwan

The United States on Friday announced a new US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) package of arms to Taiwan, in a new bid to boost the island's defences amid soaring tensions with Beijing.

The latest US sale comes a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defiantly visited the self-governing democracy, prompting mainland China to launch a show of force that could be a trial run for a future invasion.

The package includes US$665 million for an early radar warning system to help Taiwan in tracking incoming missiles and US$355 for up to 60 advanced Harpoon missiles, which are capable of sinking incoming ships.

A spokesman for the State Department, which approved the sale, said the package was "essential for Taiwan's security."

