While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

Joe Biden to meet Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha visit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will on Thursday meet the family of Jacob Blake, a black man shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump visited the city engulfed by protests.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will also hold a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” his campaign said.

“There’s been overwhelming requests that I do come,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday in Delaware.

Trump didn’t meet Blake’s family during his Tuesday visit.

Coronavirus: Trump skewers Nancy Pelosi's mask-free hair appointment

US President Donald Trump rounded on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after she was caught on camera visiting a San Francisco hair salon in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules - and with her face mask removed.

The Democrat, a bete noire for Trump and his supporters, regularly hounds the billionaire Republican for his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 180,000 people in the United States.

In June, she targeted his procrastination over endorsing the use of face masks, widely seen as one of the most effective ways of controlling infection rates. "Real men wear masks," she said.

Melania Trump reportedly used her personal email for government business

Melania Trump used a personal email account and encrypted messaging apps like Signal to conduct government business, a former friend and associate of the first lady told The Washington Post.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who served as Melania Trump's senior adviser and had previously been a close friend, told the newspaper in an interview that the two women did not use official White House email accounts when they communicated frequently about official topics.

Wolkoff recently published Melania And Me: The Rise And Fall Of My Friendship With The First Lady, but the allegation about Melania Trump's use of personal email accounts is not included in the book.

Neymar said to be among three PSG players who are positive for Covid-19

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the identity of the players but French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive after returning from Ibiza.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the club said in a statement. "All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

Actor John Boyega says non-white Star Wars characters 'pushed to the side'

British actor John Boyega has criticised the treatment of non-white characters in the latest Star Wars films, saying they were marketed as important elements in the franchise but were ultimately "pushed to the side".

In an interview published by GQ magazine on Wednesday, Boyega expressed bitterness over how his role as black stormtrooper Finn faded in the latter episodes of the trilogy which concluded with The Rise Of Skywalker in 2019.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up," he told the magazine.

