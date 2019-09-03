While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

British actress honoured with Venice lifetime achievement award

Julie Andrews, the star of classic family films such as "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", was honoured with a lifetime achievement award Monday at the Venice film festival.

The English actress, 83, kissed the special Golden Lion award and said she felt "so blessed" for having such a fairytale career.

"I'm still amazed, I've been a lucky girl who got to play beautiful roles," she added.

The veteran won an Oscar for "Mary Poppins" in 1965 and a nomination for best actress the following year for playing the governess Maria von Trapp in "The Sound of Music".

Boris Johnson threatens election ahead of Brexit battle in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implicitly warned lawmakers on Monday that he would seek an election if they tied his hands on Brexit, ruling out ever countenancing a further delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay: we are leaving on 31st October, no ifs or buts,” Johnson said in a hastily-organised statement at a lectern outside Number 10 Downing Street.

“We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises,” Johnson added. “I don’t want an election. You don’t want an election. Let’s get on with the people’s agenda.”

Four dead, 30 missing as fire sinks California dive boat

Four bodies were recovered on Monday by rescuers searching for 34 people missing after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a US Coast Guard spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available about the genders, identities or the conditions of the recovered bodies, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

The search for the missing was still under way, he said.

Taleban attack rocks Kabul as US envoy visits Afghan capital

A massive explosion rocked central Kabul late Monday in a Taleban attack near an international complex while the US special envoy leading talks with the insurgents visited the Afghan capital.

The blast took place near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

It came while Afghanistan's main TV station Tolo News aired an interview with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who was discussing a potential deal with the Islamist extremist Taleban that would see the US withdraw forces from five bases across Afghanistan.

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka knocked out of US Open

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the US Open by Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-4 in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Bencic defeated Osaka for the third time in as many meetings this year and will play Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals. Osaka will lose the number one ranking to Ashleigh Barty as a result of the loss.

Osaka’s exit means there will be four different women’s Grand Slam winners in a season for the third consecutive year, a first in the Open era.

