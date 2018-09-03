While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

John McCain's body arrives in Annapolis for burial after week of eulogies

The body of John McCain arrived on Sunday (Sept 2) at the US Naval Academy, where the Vietnam War hero, Arizona senator and presidential candidate will be buried in a cemetery on the grounds of the school where he graduated six decades ago.

Crowds gathered along the route to Annapolis travelled by the motorcade bearing McCain's body. At one point along the route, a large American flag hung suspended between two cranes on a bridge.

Family and friends, along with the academy's class of 1958 and the current Brigade of Midshipmen, plan to commemorate McCain, who died Aug 25 at age 81, at the Naval Academy chapel.

READ MORE HERE

Afghan teen to appear in court for Amsterdam station attack

A 19-year-old Afghan man who was shot and wounded by Dutch police after allegedly attacking bystanders at Amsterdam's Central Station will briefly appear in court on Monday (Sept 3), police said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as "Jawed S.", "will appear before a judge and until then no further details will be released," the Amsterdam police said in a statement on Sunday (Sept 2).

Two American citizens - both believed to be male - were seriously injured when a knife-wielding man attacked bystanders around noon on Friday (Aug 31) at the busy station next to the Dutch capital's historic city centre.

READ MORE HERE

Hundreds escape prison near Libya's Tripoli: Police

Some 400 detainees escaped after a riot on Sunday (Sept 2) at a prison in the southern suburbs of the Libyan capital Tripoli, theatre of a week of deadly battles, police said.

"The detainees were able to force open the doors and leave" as fighting between rival militias raged near the prison of Ain Zara, police said in a statement, without specifying what crimes the escapees had committed.

Guards were unable to prevent the prisoners escaping as they feared for their own lives, the statement said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: United fans back Mourinho as Lukaku double sinks Burnley



Manchester United fans showed their backing for manager Jose Mourinho after Romelu Lukaku struck twice as United returned to winning ways after two successive Premier League losses with a 2-0 victory at Burnley on Sunday (Sept 2).

But it was not all good news for Mourinho, as substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 71st minute for pushing his forehead into Phil Bardsley’s head.

Rashford’s loss of cool, described by Mourinho as “naive”, was the only real blemish in a solid performance along with Paul Pogba missing a second-half penalty.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Watford down Spurs to maintain 100 per cent record



Watford came from behind with two set-piece goals to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday (Sept 2), ending the visitors' 100 per cent record and maintaining their own perfect start to the Premier League season.

After a tepid first half, Tottenham were gifted the lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal in the 53rd minute, deflecting the ball in with his chest.

Watford responded well and were level in the 69th minute after Troy Deeney headed home Jose Holebas's free kick. Craig Cathcart completed the turnaround, heading home from another Holebas set piece 14 minutes from time.

READ MORE HERE