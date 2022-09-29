While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 29

Hurricane Ian crashes ashore in Florida with Category 4 fury
Hurricane Ian ploughed into Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful US storms in recent years.
Ian made landfall at around 3pm EDT (3.05am Thursday Singapore time) as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 241kmh.
The storm’s wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the most severe classification for storms.
An hour after landfall, video posted on social media and local TV stations showed water fuelled by storm surge rushing through several communities, nearly reaching rooftops.
Where's Jackie? Biden calls for deceased congresswoman
US President Joe Biden appeared on Wednesday to believe that a congresswoman, whose death he had marked with a statement in August, was in the audience of a Washington event on food that she had helped launch.
"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?" Biden called into the crowd, apparently referring to the late Republican congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was part of the bipartisan group behind the White House health conference on food and diet.
"I think she was going to be here," Biden said.
Myanmar beauty queen in Canada after Thai airport limbo
A Myanmar beauty queen, who had spoken out against military rule in her country and become stranded at Thailand's airport, said she was relieved but remained defiant after landing in Toronto on Wednesday.
Han Lay captured global attention last year with her pageant speech on the army's deadly suppression of anti-junta protests.
After spending the past year in Thailand, she was denied re-entry into the country after a brief exit and spent days in Bangkok airport, pleading on social media not to be sent back home.
Hold your horses! Colombian senator rides through Congress
Members of Colombia's Congress can now bring their pets to work, in a world first, and for one senator, wild horses couldn't have dragged him away from marking the first day of the new rule.
Alirio Barrera showed up to work astride his white horse.
He first rode through the capital Bogota before steering his steed into the halls of Congress, to make a statement about the importance of horses for the Colombian countryside.
S'pore win will push Verstappen closer to a masterpiece year
In the near-empty Supreme Court wing of the National Gallery hang several pieces by Raden Saleh, the 19th-century Indonesian artist awarded the title of "King's Painter" by William III of the Netherlands.
On Wednesday, another Dutch master strolled around the building, his afternoon filled with sponsorship duties that he probably did not have time to admire the artwork.
No matter, for Red Bull's Max Verstappen is in the midst of his own masterpiece year. He has arrived for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix after five straight wins and could wrap up the Formula One world title on Sunday.