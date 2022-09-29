While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 29

Hurricane Ian crashes ashore in Florida with Category 4 fury

Hurricane Ian ploughed into Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, unleashing howling winds, torrential rains and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful US storms in recent years.

Ian made landfall at around 3pm EDT (3.05am Thursday Singapore time) as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 241kmh.

The storm’s wind speeds put it just shy of a Category 5 designation on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the most severe classification for storms.

An hour after landfall, video posted on social media and local TV stations showed water fuelled by storm surge rushing through several communities, nearly reaching rooftops.

