While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Pro-Russia officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes
Officials in four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine on Tuesday claimed victory in referendums for a merger with Russia amid international condemnation of sham ballots.
The local poll body in the southern Zaporizhzhia region said 93.11 per cent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted.
It said, however, that this was a preliminary result.
The United Nations, meanwhile, said it was “committed” to Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” within “recognised” borders.
Europe investigates ‘attacks’ on Russia gas pipelines
Europe was investigating on Tuesday what Germany, Denmark and Sweden said were attacks which had caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea from two Russian gas pipelines at the centre of an energy standoff.
But it remained far from clear who might be behind the leaks that were first reported on Monday or any foul play, if proven, on the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told business leaders the leaks were due to targeted attacks on the infrastructure and Berlin now knew for sure “that they were not caused by natural occurrences or events or material fatigue.”
Desperation on Russia's borders as draft-eligible men flee
On Monday evening, Nikita, a 24-year-old from the Russian city of Voronezh, drove up to a border crossing on the arid steppeland along Russia's remote border with Kazakhstan. Around 500 cars were already in line at the isolated checkpoint.
A Russian army reservist liable to be called up under the partial mobilisation President Vladimir Putin announced last week, Nikita had decided to flee to the relative safety of Atyrau, an oil boom town in western Kazakhstan, where his brother and a close friend had already arrived.
His escape was part of a vast exodus from Russia that has seen thousands of military-age men make for the borders with Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
Prince William makes first visit to Wales since inheriting title
Britain's heir to the throne, William, and his wife, Catherine, on Tuesday made their first visit to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
Large crowds gathered around Holyhead Marina on the island of Anglesey, off the northwest coast of Wales, to greet the royal couple.
William inherited the title on the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when his father - the previous prince of Wales - became king.
Alec Baldwin, others may be charged over Rust shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie Rust in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.
The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state’s finance board.
Investigators are focusing on the “many individuals” who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.