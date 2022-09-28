While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Pro-Russia officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes

Officials in four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine on Tuesday claimed victory in referendums for a merger with Russia amid international condemnation of sham ballots.

The local poll body in the southern Zaporizhzhia region said 93.11 per cent of voters opted for Russian annexation after all ballots were counted.

It said, however, that this was a preliminary result.

The United Nations, meanwhile, said it was “committed” to Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” within “recognised” borders.

